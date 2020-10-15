Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 2,772 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,772 persons, 457 are from Khordha, 202 from Cuttack, 185 from Puri, 182 from Angul, 150 from Kendrapara, 142 from Nuapada, 106 from Sundargarh, 94 from Balasore, 91 from Jajpur, 78 from Kalahandi, 74 from Bolangir, 73 from Bargarh, 72 from Keonjhar, 72 from Sambalpur, 68 from Mayurbhanj, 67 from Malkangiri, 65 from Jagatsinghpur, 62 from Nabarangpur, 59 from Sonepur, 56 from Jharsuguda, 55 from Nayagarh, 54 from Rayagada, 51 from Koraput, 43 from Kandhamal, 33 from Bhadrak, 31 from Ganjam, 27 from Dhenkanal, 21 from Boudh, 18 from Deogarh and 84 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,38,535.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,62,011 with detection of 2,470 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,089.

As many as 1,462 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,008 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 42,148 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 39.21 lakh.