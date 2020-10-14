Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 2,775 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,775 persons, 500 are from Khordha, 189 from Nuapada, 183 from Cuttack, 148 from Bargarh, 136 from Kendrapara, 123 from Angul, 117 from Jajpur, 114 from Bhadrak, 105 from Sambalpur, 100 from Mayurbhanj, 89 from Bolangir, 79 from Keonjhar, 73 from Nabarangpur, 71 from Sundargarh, 70 from Malkangiri, 69 from Dhenkanal, 67 from Balasore, 58 from Jagatsinghpur, 48 from Kandhamal, 47 from Sonepur, 46 from Rayagada, 43 from Puri, 39 from Jharsuguda, 39 from Kalahandi, 35 from Koraput, 30 from Nayagarh, 23 from Ganjam, 20 from Deogarh, seven from Boudh, seven from Gajapati and 100 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,35,763.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,59,541 with the detection of 2,604 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,072. The state’s quarantine centres reported 1,511 infections and the remaining cases were detected during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 42,167 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 38.78 lakh.