Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 2,796 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,796 persons, 582 are from Khordha, 179 from Cuttack, 148 from Jajpur, 135 from Angul, 127 from Puri, 120 from Nabarangpur, 107 from Bolangir, 106 from Sambalpur, 102 from Kendrapara, 97 from Bargarh, 97 from Nuapada, 96 from Mayurbhanj, 77 from Sundargarh, 76 from Kalahandi, 75 from Balasore, 71 from Sonepur, 52 from Jagatsinghpur, 50 from Kandhamal, 47 from Koraput, 42 from Bhadrak, 41 from Keonjhar, 41 from Malkangiri, 37 from Nayagarh, 34 from Ganjam, 33 from Dhenkanal, 31 from Jharsuguda, 17 from Deogarh, 17 from Gajapati, five from Boudh, four from Rayagada and 150 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,32,988.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,56,937 with the detection of 2,275 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,057. Of the 2,275 new cases, 1,318 were reported from different quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 40,058 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 38.36 lakh.