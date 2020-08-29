Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 2,888 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,888 persons, 487 are from Rayagada, 410 from Khordha, 217 from Ganjam, 189 from Cuttack, 173 from Bolangir, 151 from Koraput, 144 from Mayurbhanj, 138 from Nayagarh, 134 from Puri, 123 from Balasore, 117 from Sambalpur, 81 from Malkangiri, 78 from Sundargarh, 56 from Nabarangpur, 55 from Jharsuguda, 52 from Bhadrak, 51 from Bargarh, 35 from Jagatsinghpur, 34 from Dhenkanal, 33 from Kalahandi, 30 from Gajapati, 29 from Keonjhar, 21 from Kandhamal, 15 from Sonepur, 14 from Kendrapara, 10 from Boudh, five from Angul, five from Jajpur and one from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 70,714.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 97,920 with the detection of 3,252 new cases, while 14 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 470.

As many as 1,987new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,265 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 58,813 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 16,70,910.