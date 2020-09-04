Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 2,980 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 2,980 persons, 654 are from Cuttack, 263 from Khordha, 212 from Ganjam, 207 from Mayurbhanj, 133 from Sambalpur, 126 from Bolangir, 114 from Nayagarh, 114 from Puri, 111 from Balasore, 103 from Koraput, 91 from Kendrapara, 87 from Bargarh, 80 from Angul, 80 from Keonjhar, 76 from Rayagada, 75 from Dhenkanal, 68 from Sundargarh, 67 from Jharsuguda, 64 from Bhadrak, 61 from Malkangiri, 38 from Jagatsinghpur, 37 from Nuapada, 33 from Kandhamal, 25 from Gajapati, 21 from Nabarangpur, 20 from Jajpur, 10 from Kalahandi, five from Deogarh and five from Sonepur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 90,331.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,16,678 with the detection of 3,267 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 531. As many as 1,961 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,306 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 46,754 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 19.97 lakh.