Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded the highest number of recoveries on a single day with 303 COVID-19 patients being discharged Wednesday. All the 303 had been undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 facilities across Odisha. The high recovery rate also demonstrates the high standards the state has set in treating of patients affected by the deadly virus. The total number of recovered patients rose to 7,006 with the discharge of the 303 patients who tested negative.

Ganjam district, one of the COVID-19 hotspots in Odisha, registered the highest number of recoveries Wednesday with 120 patients being discharged. The other districts that reported recoveries were Jajpur (46), Khurda (28), Cuttack (21), Keonjhar (16), Nayagarh (14), Nabarangpur (nine), Puri (seven), Bargarh (6), Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj (five each), Angul and Nuapada (four each), Balasore, Kendrapara and Sambalpur (three each), Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput and Malkangiri (one each).

The stated Wednesday reported 527 new cases taking the total tally in Odisha to 10,624. So far 48 persons have died in various districts of Odisha due to the virus.