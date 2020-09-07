Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered Monday recoveries of 3,034 new COVID-19 patients who were discharged from their respective treatment centres. The new COVID-19 recoveries took the total number of recovered cases in Odisha to 99,398.

Khurda which has become the new hotspot of COVID-19 in Odisha again led the district-wise recovery list. A total of 892 persons recovered from COVID-19 infections Monday and were discharged, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha said on its Twitter account.

The other districts that reported more than 100 recoveries on the day were Mayutbhanj (242), Bargarh (168), Ganjam (154), Cuttack (150) and Rayagada (139).

There were many other districts that reported new recoveries too. They are Balasore and Sundargarh (97 each), Keonjhar (95), Sambalpur (83), Kendrapara (80), Jajpur and Koraput (79 each) Jharsuguda (70) and Malkangiri (68).

New recoveries were also reported from Puri (58), Jagatsinghpur (57), Dhenkanal (56), Angul (49), Bolangir (46), Bhadrak (42), Kandhamal and Sonepur (40 each), Nabarangpur (35), Nayagarh (31), Gajapati 926), Kalhandi 923), Boudh (21), Nupada (12) and Deograh (five).

Earlier in the day Odisha had reported 3,861 new COVID-19 cases from different parts of the state. With the state registering 3,000-plus recoveries, the battle against COVID-19 is truly on.