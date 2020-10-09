Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 3,404 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,404 persons, 602 are from Khordha, 374 from Cuttack, 289 from Puri, 148 from Balasore, 130 from Mayurbhanj, 130 from Sambalpur, 116 from Keonjhar, 107 from Bargarh, 106 from Jajpur, 98 from Kendrapara, 92 from Bhadrak, 90 from Jagatsinghpur, 86 from Jharsuguda, 83 from Angul, 77 from Nuapada, 74 from Nayagarh, 72 from Kalahandi, 71 from Kandhamal, 70 from Bolangir, 70 from Dhenkanal, 66 from Sundargarh, 52 from Koraput, 50 from Nabarangpur, 48 from Ganjam, 48 from Sonepur, 38 from Malkangiri, 22 from Boudh, 18 from Gajapati, 11 from Deogarh, two from Rayagada and 164 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,20,388.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,46,839 with the detection of 2,697 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 991.

Of the 2,697 cases, 1,576 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 45,169 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 36.64 lakh.