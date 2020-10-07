Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 3,455 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,455 persons, 571 are from Khordha, 292 from Cuttack, 254 from Puri, 175 from Angul, 166 from Jajpur, 133 from Bargarh, 126 from Mayurbhanj, 120 from Balasore, 116 from Sambalpur, 104 from Bolangir, 101 from Keonjhar, 99 from Kendrapara, 84 from Jagatsinghpur, 84 from Jharsuguda, 72 from Nuapada, 71 from Nabarangpur, 70 from Nayagarh, 61 from Dhenkanal, 61 from Kandhamal, 58 from Malkangiri, 56 from Bhadrak, 56 from Sonepur, 54 from Sundargarh, 41 from Kalahandi, 41 from Rayagada, 35 from Koraput, 34 from Ganjam, 33 from Gajapati, 31 from Boudh, 13 from Deogarh and 243 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,13,672.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,40,998 with the detection of 2,995 new cases, while 18 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 958.

As many as 1,737 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,258 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 45,358 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 35.69 lakh.