Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 3,484 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,484 persons, 890 are from Khordha, 314 from Jajpur, 302 from Rayagada, 253 from Ganjam, 162 from Kendrapara, 143 from Cuttack, 131 from Mayurbhanj, 130 from Koraput, 126 from Nayagarh, 105 from Balasore, 87 from Malkangiri, 86 from Sundargarh, 84 from Sambalpur, 82 from Puri, 63 from Bhadrak, 62 from Jagatsinghpur, 59 from Jharsuguda, 57 from Bargarh, 54 from Bolangir, 52 from Kandhamal, 51 from Angul, 46 from Keonjhar, 35 from Sonepur, 25 from Nabarangpur, 23 from Dhenkanal, 23 from Gajapati, 16 from Kalahandi, 12 from Boudh, seven from Deogarh and four from Nuapada.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 80,770.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,06,561 with the detection of 3,025 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 503. As many as 1,844 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,181 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 50,421 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 18,39,854.