Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered Monday the recovery of 3,704 COVID-19 patients from different parts of the state. All of them have been discharged from the respective COVID-19 treatment facilities. The recovery rate has been impressive keeping in mind the increasing number of new COVID-19 infections. More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Odisha.

As has been the trend the maximum number of infections and recoveries are being reported from Khurda district in the last couple of weeks. Monday was not an exception also. A total of 796 patients in Khurda district were discharged Monday. It must be stated here that the number of recoveries was better than the number of new COVID-19 infections (652) for Khurda district Monday.

Other districts that reported more than 100 recoveries are Cuttack (320), Puri (256), Jharsuguda (151), Kendrapara (147), Bolangir and Sundargarh (136 each), Bargarh (132), Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur (120 each), Jajpur (113) and Sambalpur (111). There were 188 patients who were released from the state pool after their recovery.

There were other districts too where a large number of coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals. They are Koraput (99), Rayagada (98), Jagatsinghpur (90), Kandhamal (85), Bhadrak (76), Balasore (73), Keonjhar (72), Sonepur (65), Ganjam (55), Boudh (51), Dhenkanal (39), Nayagarh (36), Kalahandi (34), Malkangiri (27), Deogarh (23), Angul and Gajapati (22 each) and Nuapada (11),

Earlier in the day, Odisha had registered 4,242 new cases of COVID-19 infection taking the tally past the 1,84,000-mark. With the new recoveries, the current active cases in Odisha stand at 33,980.