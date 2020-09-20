Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 4,018 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,018 persons, 840 are from Khordha, 434 from Cuttack, 274 from Puri, 194 from Balasore, 139 from Kendrapara, 136 from Sonepur, 126 from Jagatsinghpur, 120 from Jajpur, 116 from Angul, 113 from Rayagada, 111 from Jharsuguda, 104 from Bhadrak, 95 from Bargarh, 90 from Sambalpur, 90 from Sundargarh, 88 from Koraput, 83 from Mayurbhanj, 77 from Nuapada, 75 from Kandhamal, 71 from Nabarangpur, 67 from Dhenkanal, 67 from Ganjam, 60 from Nayagarh, 57 from Keonjhar, 46 from Bolangir, 42 from Kalahandi, 34 from Boudh, 33 from Malkangiri, 17 from Deogarh, 15 from Gajapati and 204 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,45,675.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,79,880 with the detection of 4,330 new cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 701. Of the 4,330 new cases, 2,556 were reported from various quarantine centres, while the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Saturday tested 51,154 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 27.66 lakh.