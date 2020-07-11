Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 388 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 388 persons, 187 are from Ganjam, 37 from Khurdha, 31 from Keonjhar, 27 from Jajpur, 26 from Cuttack, 18 from Nayagarh, 16 from Puri, 14 from Sambalpur, 11 from Balasore, eight from Angul, six from Kendrapara, two each from Gajapati and Jharsuguda and one each from Bargarh, Bhadrak and Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 8,360.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha’s tally of coronavirus cases rose by 570 to reach 12,526 Saturday, while five more people succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 61. Of the total 61 deaths reported so far, Ganjam accounted for 36, followed by Khurda nine, Cuttack six, Puri two and Angul, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Sundargarh one each.