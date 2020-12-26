Jajpur: A 4-year-old boy has been missing from near his house at Munda Sahi under Badachana police limits in Jajpur district for over 24 hours.

He was last seen Thursday afternoon playing near his house.

The family members alleged that a ragpicker abducted their son after luring him by offering some snacks.

“It was around 4.000 pm Thursday. My son was playing with other children near the house. I went into the house for some work. On my return, I was shocked to not find him. We had launched a frantic search, but could not find him anywhere,” the mother of the missing child said, crying all the while.

She further added that some local people when asked said they had seen a ragpicker loitering at the place where the children were playing.

“They suspect he might have taken away our son,” she added in a chocked voice.

The family lodged a missing report at the Dhanmandal police outpost the same day.

Police investigation is underway.

PNN