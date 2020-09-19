Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 4,090 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,090 persons, 605 are from Khordha, 412 from Puri, 371 from Cuttack, 169 from Bargarh, 160 from Nabarangpur, 155 from Sundargarh, 145 from Kendrapara, 145 from Rayagada, 139 from Jajpur, 123 from Bolangir, 121 from Jagatsinghpur, 120 from Koraput, 115 from Mayurbhanj, 110 from Sonepur, 104 from Bhadrak, 99 from Sambalpur, 93 from Jharsuguda, 92 from Keonjhar, 91 from Balasore, 83 from Nayagarh, 78 from Nuapada, 66 from Angul, 56 from Ganjam, 50 from Dhenkanal, 44 from Kalahandi, 44 from Malkangiri, 38 from Kandhamal, 18 from Boudh, 18 from Gajapati, 14 from Deogarh and 212 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,41,657.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,75,550 with the detection of 4,209 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 691. As many as 2,441 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,768 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 48,075 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 27.15 lakh.