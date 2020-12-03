Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 629 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 629 persons, 73 are from Angul, 65 from Sundargarh, 60 from Khordha, 44 from Mayurbhanj, 39 from Nuapada, 36 from Jharsuguda, 31 from Bolangir, 29 from Cuttack, 28 from Jagatsinghpur, 26 from Keonjhar, 25 from Balasore, 20 from Bhadrak, 19 from Sambalpur, 17 from Ganjam, 17 from Kendrapara, 17 from Puri, 14 from Bargarh, 14 from Jajpur, seven from Kalahandi, seven from Nayagarh, six from Dhenkanal, six from Koraput, four from Gajapati, four from Nabarangpur, four from Rayagada, three from Boudh, three from Deogarh, two from Kandhamal, one from Sonepur and eight from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 3,14,023.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,20,017 with the detection of 434 new cases, while five more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,755.