Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 72 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 72 persons, 17 are from Ganjam, nine from Sonepur, seven from Bolangir, six from Jagatsinghpur, five each from Cuttack, Kalahandi and Sundargarh, four each from Balasore & Mayurbhanj, three each from Khurda, Kandhamal and Sambalpur and one from Jharsuguda.

According to state government data as of Thursday, 3,386 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,020 cases are active, 2,354 have recovered and nine persons have died. Another three persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 136 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the 136 fresh cases reported from 14 districts, 134 came from quarantine centres, where people returning from different states have been put up for primary observation, and two others from localities.

The state health department has so far tested 1,88,743 samples out of which a total of 3,333 samples were tested Wednesday.