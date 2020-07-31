Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 772 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 772 persons, 212 are from Ganjam, 116 from Cuttack, 81 from Khurdha, 68 from Keonjhar, 41 from Koraput, 31 from Rayagada, 27 from Gajapati, 24 from Sundargarh, 21 from Jajpur, 20 from Kalahandi, 19 from Nabarangpur, 18 from Mayurbhanj, 14 from Kandhamal, 12 from Malkangiri, 11 from Sambalpur, 10 each from Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Puri, six from Bargarh, five from Bolangir, four from Balasore, three each from Boudh, Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda and one each from Angul, Nayagarh and Sonepur.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 20,517.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha’s COVID-19 count touched 31,877 with 1,499 fresh cases, while eight more deaths were also reported pushing the toll to 177. Cuttack district reported as many as 28 COVID-19 cases.