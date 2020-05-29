Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Friday said that 90 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Another 90 #Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. 23 from Jagatsinghpur. 22 from Jajpur. 21 from Bhadrak. 15 from Ganjam. 3 from Cuttack. 2 each from Khurda & Sambalpur. 1 each from Balasore and Nayagarh. The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 977,” tweeted health department.

Meanwhile, the health department also said that a 42-year male from Khurda district who was suffering from chronic liver disease and Hepatitis B, had tested positive for COVID-19. He has succumbed to his chronic ailments. As per the death audit report, the cause of death is decompensated liver disease with Hepatitis B.

Further, a 72-year male from Balasore district who was suffering from blood cancer and other chronic ailments had tested positive for COVID-19. He has succumbed to his chronic ailments. As per the death audit report, the cause of death is chronic myelogenous leukaemia.

According to state government data as of Friday evening, 1723 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 737 cases are active, 977 have recovered and seven persons have died.

It may be mentioned here that the state reported 63 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day.