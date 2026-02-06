Cuttack: Another bomb threat email Friday triggered panic at the Cuttack District Judge Court, forcing authorities to evacuate the premises and step up security. The incident is the latest in a string of similar threats targeting court complexes across Odisha.

Following the email, court proceedings were disrupted and everyone inside, including litigants, lawyers and staff, was asked to leave as a precaution.

Odisha’s Advocate General Pitambar Acharya confirmed that the three courts have received such threatening emails and search operation was underway.

“I appeal to all the members of the judicial fraternity not to panic over the incident and maintain calm. This may be another hoax like the previous incident,” Acharya said.

As a precautionary measure, the court campuses were evacuated.

“Dog and bomb disposal teams have been deployed in the search operation,” police told reporters.

Police and security agencies launched a full-scale search operation inside the court campus. A bomb disposal squad carried out an extensive anti-sabotage check, while the area was cordoned off to restrict public movement.

Senior police officers arrived at the spot to monitor the operation and assess the threat. Officials said the email is being traced to identify its source and those behind it.

No suspicious object had been found till the filing of this report, but the sanitisation process was continuing.

Police said they have started an investigation to identify the person behind sending such threatening emails to three courts simultaneously.

Earlier January 8, similar bomb threat emails were received by the district courts in Cuttack, Deogarh and Sambalpur, triggering security alerts and searches at those locations.

