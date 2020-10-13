Balasore: Six motorcycle-borne miscreants Tuesday afternoon looted Rs 20 lakh from a branch of UCO bank at Chowki area in Bhograi block of Balasore district.

Sources said, six miscreants reached the bank on three two-wheelers and entered into the bank while wearing helmets posing as customers.

After getting inside, the robbers threatened the bank staffers with guns and looted Rs 20 lakh in cash.

After committing the crime they fled from the spot. The branch manager informed the police regarding the incident after the robbers left.

On being informed police reached the spot. The cops have started an investigation into the matter.

Police are trying to collect evidence against the accused robbers from CCTV cameras installed in the bank. Cops expressed confidence in apprehending the culprits soon.

It may be mentioned here that even though crime graph in the state has curved up sharply, lack of concrete police action has created a state of panic across the state.

PNN