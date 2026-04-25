Bolangir: A tragic incident unfolded at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir Friday as a woman died after jumping from the hospital’s first-floor roof upon learning of her husband’s death.

Police said Padmini Bag, 30, of Dumerbahal village in Puintala police station limits, was unable to bear the shock after being informed that her husband, Sevak Ram Bag, 35, had succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident late Thursday night.

According to reports, Sevak Ram was travelling home in an auto-rickshaw when it collided head-on with a speeding truck near Randa village on National Highway 57. He was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Relatives brought Padmini to the hospital Friday morning. Upon hearing confirmation of her husband’s death, she jumped off the first-floor roof. She was admitted with critical injuries but died during treatment, hospital officials said.

The couple leaves behind three young children, two sons and a daughter. Their bodies were taken to their native village amid an atmosphere of grief and mourning.