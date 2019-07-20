Sambalpur: Just a couple days after a journalist was allegedly manhandled by a Kendrapa SP, another scribe faced a similar fate at the hands of another cop in Dhanupali area of Sambalpur today.

A journalist of a private news channel was allegedly misbehaved by the inspector-in-charge in the district Friday.

According to sources, Gunamani Biswal, currently working in a private news channel, was allegedly manhandled by IIC Kamal Panda of Dhanupali police station while he was covering news on the alleged molestation of a girl at an English medium school here.

Sources said, scores of people including parents, guardian and media persons, had gathered in front of the school gate over the issue when the police personnel allegedly misbehaved with the scribe and dragged him away.

Expressing displeasure over the highhandedness of Dhanupalli IIC, several journalists met DIG (Northern) Satyabrata Bhoi and demanded immediate actions in this regard.

DIG Bhoi has assured the scribes of action into the case after investigation, sources added. SP Sanjeev Arora will probe the case.

