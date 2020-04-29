Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Wednesday said that a person tested positive for COVID earlier has recovered.

One more #COVID19 case of Bhubaneswar has recovered today. The total recoveries now stand at 39. #OdishaFightsCorona — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 29, 2020

According to state government data as of Wednesday evening, 122 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 82 cases are active, 39 have recovered and one person died.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day, four people tested positive for the deadly disease in the state.