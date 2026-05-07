Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Wednesday announced the government’s ‘A Roof for All’ initiative, which aims to provide housing coverage to 80 per cent of the state’s urban population by 2036.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Odisha Urban Academy, Mahapatra emphasised that the department’s success should not be judged solely by infrastructure creation, but by its tangible impact on citizens’ quality of life, livelihoods and economic resilience.

Announcing the initiative, he said, “‘A Roof for All’ aims to provide housing coverage to 80 per cent of the state’s urban population by 2036.”

The flagship programme will adopt a structured three-tier model to address the needs of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Low Income Groups (LIG), and migrant or floating populations through a dedicated rental housing framework.

“The initiative will be launched first in Rourkela before being expanded in phases to other urban centres across Odisha.

To ensure swift implementation, district Collectors have been directed to identify and allocate suitable land on priority so that the initiative can begin without delay,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of scientific and planned urbanisation, the minister reviewed the Town Planning Scheme based on a land pooling model.

Under this system, 40 per cent of the pooled land will be reserved for roads, drainage and civic infrastructure, while 60 per cent of the developed land will be returned to the original landowners.

The model is expected to ensure organised urban growth, reduce disputes and create well-serviced urban spaces.

Mahapatra also reviewed progress under the Chief Minister’s Smart City Scheme, under which 49 cities have been selected in the first phase for integrated development.

He directed officials to prioritise modern road networks, drinking water supply, sewerage, drainage systems and urban beautification to trans form these cities into engines of growth aligned with global benchmarks and local aspirations.

Reaffirming Odisha’s commitment under AMRUT, the minister stressed universal household drinking water coverage across all urban centres, supported by technology-driven monitoring for timely project execution.

Addressing the persistent challenge of urban flooding, Mahapatra said a comprehensive drainage master plan is being prepared to provide sustainable solutions for waterlogging and stormwater management in major urban areas.

Detailed project reports (DPRs) have already been prepared, with funds allocated for priority projects. As part of this initiative, the Gangua Nala and Daya West Canal will undergo early rejuvenation through coordinated efforts between the H&UD department and the Water Resources department.

He said urban flood mitigation remains a top priority in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of resilient and sustainable urban infrastructure.

The minister also emphasised strengthening urban safety and mobility through the installation of CCTV surveillance systems and the implementation of intelligent traffic management solutions.

He directed that the 28 newly constituted urban local bodies be made fully operational at the earliest to ensure effective delivery of civic services.

In a push for administrative efficiency and accountability, Mahapatra issued strict directives regarding ‘SUJOG’, mandating that all approvals be processed within a maximum of seven days, significantly reducing earlier timelines of up to six months.

He warned that delays would invite direct salary deductions for officials, a move aimed at ensuring accountability, transparency and ease of doing business.

Among others, H&UD department Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee and Director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua were present.