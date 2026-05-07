Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways Wednesday dismissed claims circulating on social media that Odisha would suffer territorial or railway infrastructure losses due to the creation of the Visakhapatnam Division under the newly formed South Coast Railway zone, clarifying that the administrative restructuring will not result in any loss to the state.

In an official clarification, the ministry said reports suggesting that Odisha is losing railway sections or land to Andhra Pradesh are factually incorrect and intended to create unnecessary confusion among the public.

According to the ministry, the Visakhapatnam Division under the South Coast Railway zone includes only a 53-km stretch from Palasa to Ichchapuram, with all seven stations on this route located entirely within Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

These stations are Palasa, Summadevi, Mandasa Road, Baruva, Sompeta, Jhadu pudi and Ichchapuram.

As a result, no railway station, territory or infrastructure belonging to Odisha is being transferred to Andhra Pradesh under this administrative restructuring.

The clarification further noted that key railway sections spanning 696 km — including Koraput–Singapur Road, Kothavalasa–Kirandul, Naupada–Gunupur, Gunupur Paralakhemundi and Kuneru Theruvali — will remain under the jurisdiction of the newly established Rayagada Division of East Coast Railway.

It emphasised that Odisha’s railway network remains fully protected and that no part of the state will come under Andhra Pradesh’s administrative control through this reorganisation.

Appealing to citizens not to fall prey to misinformation, the ministry urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading false narratives regarding the South Coast Railway restructuring.