Bhubaneswar: There was another loot of a bank in broad daylight in the city here Monday. A miscreant barged into the public sector bank and looted nearly Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint.

The back to back bank robbery has shown the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. There was a similar robbery in a city bank September 7 and the police are yet to apprehend the robber. The modus operandi of the robberies in both the cases is the same.

An armed miscreant wearing a helmet and a mask entered Bank of India’s Barimunda branch under Mancheswar police limits during lunch hours. There were only four to five staffers in the bank when the robbery took place. Sources said the branch has been running with fifty percent of staff due to Covid-19.

The miscreant wielding two guns asked the staff sitting at the counter to put the cash into his bag. Later, he decamped with around Rs 10 lakhs in the presence of some customers and bank staff. The special squad of the Commissionerate Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. However, the bank authorities have not lodged a formal complaint with Mancheswar police till the last reports came in. The police are examining the video footage of the CCTVs installed at the bank.

In the earlier incident this month, one bike-borne man had looted Rs 2.80 lakhs from an Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) branch at gun point at Kalarahanga under Infocity police limits here.