Visakhapatnam: India skipper Virat Kohli became the eighth Indian in cricket’s history to make 400 international appearances. He achieved the feat during the second ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies played here Wednesday at the Dr YS. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Virat Kohli, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008, has so far represented India in 241 ODIs, 84 Tests and 75 T20Is. Besides Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (538), Rahul Dravid (509), Mohammad Azharuddin (433), Sourav Ganguly (424), Anil Kumble (403) and Yuvraj Singh (402) have played 400 or more international matches. Overall, Kohli is the 33rd player to reach the milestone.

Tendulkar holds the distinction of making maximum international appearances. He is followed by Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), Sanath Jayasuria (586) and Ricky Ponting (560).

It will indeed be an occasion to celebrate for Kohli if India win the game against the West Indies to keep the series alive. However to do that India will certainly have to improve their bowling.

Agencies