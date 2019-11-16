A few days after a video of a man paragliding went viral; another funny video of paragliding has emerged on social media. In the video, the paragliding man can be seen muttering few words midair, which are indeed funny for the ears of social media users.

He said, ‘I feel like throwing up. Please keep talking to me. How much more time? I can’t do this. Can you take me directly down? Shall I leave my body relaxed? Where are we going? Then please take us down fast. Aaaaaaah… How long have you been doing this? How much more time? My body is shivering. Aaaaah… Please keep me straight. Can you reduce the wind speed? How do you do this daily? I should have gone in a car. Please keep talking. My name is Pawan. Please keep this straight. Easy easy please. My home is Darjeeling. I will not look down. I shouldn’t have come for this,’ the man can be heard saying.

Earlier a man’s conversation, with his guide while paragliding, probably the funniest thing on social media, had gone viral. “Land kara de” is what he keeps repeating all through, coupled with some weird facial expressions and loud moans. While the guide keeps requesting the terrified man to simply lift his legs.

“Paau unche kar,” he pleads as to avoid a catastrophic landing. By the end of the video, both the guide and the man have had enough of each other.

Ever since the video went viral, there have been thousands of memes and mash-ups flooding our timeline. Without further ado, here you go, take a look at the memes which have broken the Internet: