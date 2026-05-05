Puri: In a ceremony resembling a traditional Hindu wedding, a banyan tree was “married” to a peepal tree in Odisha’s Puri district Tuesday.

The unusual wedding took place in Puruna Swameswarpur village under Satyabadi block, where villagers organised the event with full rituals, not for two people, but for two trees.

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The banyan tree was treated as the groom, while the peepal tree took on the role of the bride. The ceremony followed traditional customs and was marked by full celebration.

From the beating of drums and blowing of conch shells, the ceremony had all the makings of a festive marriage. The “baraat” arrived in a procession, dancing its way to the venue, where it was welcomed with refreshments before the rituals began.

The priests performed the sacred fire ritual, tied the ceremonial knot and completed the rites as villagers gathered around, some amused, others reverent but all engaged.

Organisers said the event was held to preserve age-old traditions and, more importantly, to spread awareness about environmental conservation.

“There is a belief that such a marriage brings spiritual merit. But beyond that, it sends a message: trees are life,” a local participant said.

The celebration concluded, as most good Indian weddings do, with a community feast. Villagers attended in large numbers, witnessing the rare union and perhaps leaving with a renewed appreciation for nature.

In a region where weddings are frequent, this one stood out, not for extravagance, but for its roots, quite literally.