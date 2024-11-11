Bhubaneswar: Unidentified burglars broke into a house in Ganesh Vihar locality, under Infocity police limits, here in the wee hours of Sunday and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh, police said. In the FIR lodged at the Infocity police station, the owner of the house, Bansidhar Gouda – a retired government servant- said the burglars gained entry into the house by breaking a window grill. He said the incident is believed to have taken place between 2-3 am.

The burglary was executed with precise planning as none of the family members could hear a noise even though the miscreants swept the cupboards, containing the ornaments, clean. Gouda said he and his family went to sleep at 11 pm. The burglary was detected by his wife when she got up at around 5 am and found the bathroom door bolted from inside. “When I went to the backyards I found the window grill removed,” he stated. A senior Infocity police station officer said a scientific team visited the crime scene and collected evidence. Around 15 days ago, another house in the area had been burgled in a similar fashion and the police are yet to make any headway in the case.