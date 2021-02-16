Washington: Indian-American Pronita Gupta has been named US President Joe Biden’s Special Assistant for Labour and Workers on the Domestic Policy Council, a media release said Monday. Pronita Gupta, was until recently the ‘Director of Job Quality Team’ at the Centre for Law and Social Policy (CLASP). She brings a deep commitment and dedication to advocating policies that improve job quality for workers, strengthen worker protection, and increase economic security for working families with low incomes, the release said.

“She (Pronita) is an extraordinary leader who places people with low incomes and people of colour at the core of her work. She powerfully combines passion and vision with deep, detailed, practical knowledge. I cannot think of anyone who could better serve President Biden and the nation in advancing this crucial agenda,” said Olivia Golden, executive director for CLASP.

In her nearly four with CLASP, Pronita was a leader nationally and in the states. She advanced policies that improved the jobs of workers with low wages. She also played an integral role in the Work Family Strategy Council.

“At CLASP, she assembled a tremendously effective team that played a crucial role in building state and national momentum for paid family and medical leave and paid sick days, taking on everything from the details of financing and implementing effective programs to the broad vision, through testimony, speeches, detailed technical assistance, and powerful research reports and commentaries,” Golden said.

During the second term of the Obama Administration, Pronita was Deputy Director, Women’s Bureau at the US Department of Labour from April 2014 to January 2017.

In that role, she worked to advance and improve standards, practices, and opportunities for women in the labour force. She has also previously served as senior director of programmes for the Women Donors Network (WDN) as well as research director for Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy.