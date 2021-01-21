New York: President Joe Biden has appointed Dev Jagadesan as the acting head of the US International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC), the White House has announced.

With all the senior political appointees in key positions leaving office after Donald Trump’s term ended on Wednesday, Biden made interim appointments pending the Senate approval of his candidates. Most of them are career employees, rather than political appointees.

Others appointed by Biden include Foreign Service Institute Director Dan Smith as acting Secretary of State in the place of Mike Pompeo; Deputy Defence Secretary David Norquist as acting secretary succeeding Christopher Miller, who was himself in an acting role after Mark Esper quit, and Central Intelligence Agency Deputy Director David Cohen as acting director in the place of Gina Haspel.

Jagadesan, who is the deputy general counsel of the USIDFC, will be the acting CEO in place of David Boehler.

IANS