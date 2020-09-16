Bhubaneswar: Odisha, which had recently witnessed floods in several districts, is likely to face another low-pressure by September 20 with a fresh low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal, officials said Wednesday.

The SRC has asked district collectors to deal with possible flash flood, landslide and water-logging conditions.

While many parts of the State have been battered by heavy rainfall due to four back-to-back low-pressure areas so far this month, a new one is likely over the Bay of Bengal around September 20, under the influence of which the state may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall between September 20 to 21, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Met department in its afternoon bulletin issued that: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and at one or two places over the rest of the districts of Odisha.

PNN