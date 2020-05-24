Titilagarh: In a heart wrenching incident, a migrant woman passenger, on her way back home in Chhattisgarh district by the Kazipet-Balangir Shramik Special train, delivered a baby girl inside the train at Titlagarh station in Jharsuguda district Sunday.

Sources said, Hemakanti Biswakarma had boarded the train at Kazipet Junction railway station, Telangana, along with her husband to go to her native place in Gariabandh district, Chhattisgarh.

She complained of labour pain near Titilagarh station following which the loco pilot stopped the train at Titilagarh Railway Station.

On being informed, Railway Doctor R.N Panda attended her at the railway station and in his presence Hemakanti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

Later, the mother-baby duo was shifted to Titilagarh Government Hospital. Sub-collector Sudhakar Nayak and RPF Inspector MS Koshabat also reached the hospital and inspected the health condition of both the mother and baby.

Their condition was stated to be stable during the filing of this report. This is the second such delivery case in a train in Odisha in last 48 hours.

A 35-year-old woman from Odisha had delivered a baby boy in Secunderabad-Balangir Shramik Special train May 22.

Notably, 21 Shramik Special trains from nine different places are expected to reach Odisha Sunday.

