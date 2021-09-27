Bhubaneswar: MS Dhoni has had an illustrious international career. At present, the former India skipper has limited himself to playing IPL matches only and his fans are happy at the way, Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni’s team have won all the three games they have played since the beginning of the second phase of the IPL in the UAE.

Even though, Dhoni’s usual flair with the bat is missing, he is still very good behind the stumps. And even though Dhoni has never given much importance to personal milestones, records have fallen in his pocket. During the match Sunday against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the CSK skipper added another feather to the many already on his cap.

The moment, Dhoni caught KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer, he became the wicket-keeper with the most number of catches in IPL history. Dhoni left behind his former Indian teammate Dinesh Karthik. Currently Dhoni has the record of 117 catches in the IPL, two more than Karthik. Incidentally in the match, Karthik also fell, caught behind by Dhoni.

So far Dhoni has played 214 IPL games and has 155 scalps under his belt, including 38 stumpings. Karthik on the other has been associated in the dismissal of 146 batsmen. So Dhoni is also ahead of Karthik by a small margin in the overall dismissals category.

It should however, be stated here that Karthik has every possibility of going past Dhoni as he still has some years of IPL left in him. According to sources, the 2021 edition may well be the last time Dhoni will be seen donning the yellow jersey.