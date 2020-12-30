Mumbai: Fitness freak and actress Malaika Arora is enjoying New Year holidays in Goa with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. From there, she is constantly sharing her photos and videos with fans.

Recently, she has done a photoshoot among trees and plants. She shared these pictures on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Malaika can be seen posing in a green color outfit among the leaves.

Sharing this picture, actress Malaika Arora wrote in the caption, “Tropical Paradise.” People are commenting a lot on this picture of Malaika and giving their feedback. Let me tell you, recently Malaika Arora had a photoshoot done in the swimming pool, whose pictures also went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

A few days back, she also shared a picture with her sister Amrita Arora from their vacation in Goa.

Worth mentioning, Malaika and Arjun officially announced their relationship on Arjun Kapoor’s birthday last year. Malaika Arora married filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan but they divorced in the year 2017 after 19 years of marriage. They both have an 18-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika has featured in many popular dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Hello Hello, Anarkali Disco Chali among many other.

She has judged several TV reality shows like MTV Supermodel Of The Year, India’s Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha and India’s Got Talent, among many others.

Also Read: Malaika Arora sets social media on fire with her sizzling looks