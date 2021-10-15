New Delhi: Exactly a week after a suicide bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city killed more than 45 people, an explosion was reported at a mosque in Kandahar Friday, according to officials.

The explosion occurred during the Friday at the mosque belonging to the Shia community located in the city’s Police District 1 (PD1), TOLO News reported. Witnesses have claimed that a number of people have been killed in the blast but there was no official confirmation on the casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group had claimed responsibility for the Kunduz mosque bombing October 8.

The group had announced that the suicide bomber was named Muhammad and was an Uyghur Muslim, Khaama Press reported. The Kunduz mosque also belonged to the Shia community.

The Taliban-led Afghan government had condemned the attack and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.