Bargarh/Naygarh/Bolangir: In view of rising cases of COVID-19 infection in Bargarh, Bolangir and Nayagarh districts, the respective district administrations Thursday declared weekend shutdowns in their respective districts.

The weekend shutdown will be enforced in these three districts beginning July 4, said a source.

With the move, all the commercial establishments and movement of private vehicles, hotels, restaurants and bars excluding essential and healthcare services will remain shut for two days i.e. Saturday and Sunday in these districts.

In Bargarh district, all urban and NACs areas will be shut for two days. This decision was intimated by DIPRO Kalyani Das Thursday.

In Nayagarh, the shops will remain open from 7.00am to 2.00pm everyday other than the weekends. Besides, three wards under Nayagarh NAC have been declared as Containment Zone following the detection of fresh cases.

It may be mentioned here that the weekend shutdown is in force in 10 districts – Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda – till July 31.

PNN