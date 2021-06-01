Bhubaneswar: In an aim to speed up vaccination for 45-plus age group in the Capital city, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday launched doorstep inoculation drive under its jurisdiction.

Informing about the initiative, BMC Commissioner, Sanjay Singh, said that the drive has been rolled out in six residential apartments of the three zones of the civic body. As part of the vaccination programme, the BMC is reaching out to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and has set a target of inoculating 200 people in each apartment.

“We are targeting large housing societies which have more than 100 beneficiaries above 45 years of age. Our aim is to complete the vaccination under BMC’s jurisdiction as soon as possible. The drive is being conducted with all the government guidelines in place,” Singh stated.

As part of the doorstep vaccination, the drive was Monday conducted at Balaji Apartment in Jharpada and BMC Bhawani Enclave at Sahid Nagar under South East Zone, DHFL Sahu Residency in Mancheswar, Arcon Retreat in Patia and Club Town Apartment in Chandrasekharpur under North Zone.

Meanwhile, under South-West Zone, Covaxin was administered to residents at Cosmopolis Residency in Dumduma.

