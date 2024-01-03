Bhubaneswar: To ensure responsible behaviour among students, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has made it mandatory for students to sign an anti-drug declaration form. A notification in this regard was issued by the government, Tuesday. Henceforth, the students will have to sign the form at the time of taking admission to educational and vocational institutions. After receiving a letter from Centre, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi wrote to departments of Higher Education, School and Mass Education, and Skill Development and Technical Education. Higher educational institutions should take action at the institutional level to sensitise the campus and other possible surrounding locations through their faculty, NSS volunteers, and students clubs through regular interventions and activities, the letter said.

Institutions may create common clubs with various activities relating to ragging, non-use of substances, and following safety measures among other things. An anti-drug declaration by the student at the time of admission can be taken to invoke a commitment from the student to have responsible behavior during studies. Sethi said, “The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has communicated a letter regarding the implementation of Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) for drug demand reduction in the country. The students and youth are particularly vulnerable to the menace of substance use. More than 3.3 crore youth have participated in the activities organised under NMBA and have spread the message against substance Use.”

A joint meeting, chaired by secretaries of Higher Education and Social Justice and Empowerment departments, was held in May last in which action points for higher educational institutions had been decided. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is committed to implementing the NMBA for drug demand reduction in the country. The programme coordinates and monitors all aspects of drug abuse prevention, assessment of the extent of the problem, prevention action, treatment and rehabilitation of users, dissemination of information, and public awareness. Notably, students and youth are vulnerable to the menace of substance use, making them primary stakeholders for the NMBA. So far more than 3.3 crore youth have participated in the activities organised under NMBA and have spread the message against substance use.