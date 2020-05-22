United Nations: United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres looks forward to working very closely with India’s new Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti. He assumed charged this week. The information was provided by the spokesperson of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Tirumurti presented his credentials virtually as he assumed charge May 19 as the Ambassador amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We obviously very much welcome India’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations. And I know the Secretary-General looks forward to working very closely with the new envoy in the years ahead. India has always been very valued to us,” spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said Thursday.

“Privileged to take over yesterday as Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York. During these COVID-19 times, I was the second Ambassador/ PR to the UN to present virtual credentials!” Tirumurti had tweeted Wednesday.

A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti succeeds Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, who retired April 30. Tirumurti previously served as Secretary, Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters in New Delhi.

PTI