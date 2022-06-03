Bhubaneswar: A day after the Cuttack Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court asked actor Varsha Priyadarshini to vacate the parental home of Anubhav Mohanty, the latter Friday paid Rs 30,000 to the former for arranging alternative accommodation. The court had said Thursday that Varsha Priyadarshini will have to vacate Anubhav’s parental house in Nandi Shahi locality of Cuttack with 10 days of getting the compensation amount.

BJD MP Anubhav deposited the sum in the bank account of his actress wife Varsha as per the SDJM court’s order. Later during the day, the actor-turned-politician also informed the court about the transfer of the sum to Varsha’s account.

The court had Thursday observed that the old parents and some other relatives of Anubhav were feeling uncomfortable due to the ongoing marital discord between the couple. It had said that for the mental peace of the old people staying in Anubhav’s house it would be better for Varsha to vacate the place. The court had also said that Anubhav will have to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 by the 10th of every month to Varsha.

It should also be stated here that while hearing a case of divorce between the two, the Orissa High Court ordered Anubhav May 27 to refrain from making any video/comment against his wife. It also passed a directive to Varsha to stay away from making any comment on the issue before the media, including social media platforms.