Bhubaneswar: The 14th Guru Debaprasad Das Award Festival organised by Tridhara kicked off Saturday with great enthusiam here at Rabindra Mandap.The highlight on the inaugural day of the three-day event was felicitation of eminent Bhajan singer Anup Jalota, who was conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Indian Classical Music.Tridhara, founded by late Guru Debaprasad Das, is a prominent institution which treasurers and upholds his distinct style. Das pioneered the reinvention of Odissi from its ancient form to a performing art for the stage.

“The main objective of holding this festival is to showcase and promote Odissi Dance as a unique gharana adding the essence of tribal and folk tradition to it,” said Guru Gajendra Panda, director of the institution.

The first presentation of the evening was Odissi Dance Drama Sankhipta Ramayana by the senior dancers of Tridhara. The composoition was choreographed by Guru Panda with music by Guru Pandit Haramohan Khuntia.However, the main attraction was the rendition of some popular bhajans including Aisi Lagi Lagan, Main Nahi Makhan Khayo, Rang De Chunariya and Jag Me Sundar Hai Do Naam by Anup Jalota. He was accompanied by Pandit Prosenjit Poddar in tabla, Jabahar Mishra in flute, Pandit Ramlal Mishra in sarangi, Kousik Mukherjee in keyboard and Arindam Ghosh in guitar.

The dignitaries present on the occasion included former Union Secretary,Dhirendra Kumar Mishra, Principal Income Tax Commissioner; Niranjan Rath, Secretary, Lok Sevak Mandal, Nishikanta Mishra, CMD, Team Admark, Kadambini Editor Iti Samanta and Simanchala Panda, Working President, Tridhara. The event was anchored by popular host Srinivas Ghatuari.