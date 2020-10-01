Mumbai: Film director and producer Anurag Kashyap was questioned Thursday in the rape case filed by a 30-year-old female actor.

The Mumbai Police issued summons to him yesterday. Kashyap reached Versova police station earlier this morning where he was questioned in a sexual harassment case leveled by the film actress.

The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kashyap September 22 after the actor along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached them. In her police complaint, the actor has alleged that Kashyap raped her in 2013. Kashyap had dismissed the allegations, terming them as ‘baseless’.

According to the actress’s lawyer Satpute, the alleged rape incident took place in August 2013, when the actress was searching for work and had come in contact with Kashyap. The filmmaker called her to his flat located at Yari road, Andheri, Mumbai on the pretext of giving her work in his movie. Kashyap then allegedly pushed her into a sofa and put his hand on her mouth so that she couldn’t scream for help and sexually assaulted her.

On the basis of the complaint, the police have registered a case against Kashyap under sections Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of Indian Penal Code was registered.

Meanwhile, Kashyap received support from various sections of Hindi film industry including ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj both of whom have defended him.