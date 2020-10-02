Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has categorically denied rape allegations levelled by actor Payal Ghosh. In fact Anurag Kashyap has sought ‘severe action’ against Payal for ‘hijacking’ the ‘Me Too Movement’. This information was shared by Kashyap’s lawyer Friday.

The suburban Versova police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Kashyap (48) September 22. This development came after Payal, in a compliant, alleged that he had raped her in 2013.

Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place. His lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement.

The police have invoked IPC sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) in the case.

Kashyap was Thursday questioned by the police in connection with the rape case for nearly eight hours.

The director-producer has sought ‘severe action’ against the actor for misusing the criminal justice system.

The statement said Kashyap has provided documentary proof to the police to establish his innocence. He has said throughout August 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with a film shoot. Payal has said that the incident happened in August 2013. It demonstrates that the compliant of the actress is an ‘outright lie’”, Kashyap’s lawyer said.

The lawyer claimed that belated allegations have been widely publicised by Payal for the purpose of ‘vilifying’ Kashyap.

“The filmmaker is confident that ‘falsity of the complaint has been exposed’, by the evidence presented by him. Payal has helped Kashyap’s cause by the ever-shifting version of events put forth by her in the media,” Khimani said.

As per the statement, Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him.