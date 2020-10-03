Mumbai: The Hathras gangrape incident has shaken the collective conscience of the entire nation.

Many Hindi film stars have also expressed their displeasure over this. Actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to write a lengthy and heartfelt note to address the growing incidents of rape in India.

“In our society having a male child is seen as a ‘privilege’. Of course, it’s no more a privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic vision,” stated the actress.

She went on to talk about the ‘only privilege’ parents with a baby boy have. “The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girL That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE,” wrote Anushka.

She added, “The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected.”

Anushka also expressed anger over the Balrampur gangrape incident.

“Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life. This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur,” she wrote in her stories.