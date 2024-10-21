Mumbai: Hindi film actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, the Indian batting legend Virat Kohli celebrated Karva Chauth in the most Delhi way possible.

A video surfaced on the Internet shows Anushka and Virat attending a Kirtan by Krishna Das to celebrate Karva Chauth.

While Anushka was seen dressed in a printed outfit with heart patterns, Kohli opted for a pair of denims, a long sleeve t-shirt and a baseball cap.

Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as Virushka by fans, got married in December 2017 in a hush hush wedding in Italy. It was in 2021, when Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter named Vamika.

The couple welcomed their second child, a son Akaay in February earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Virat took time off after the Indian Cricket team’s 1st match against New Zealand for the ongoing three match test series.

The current team includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep and Washington Sundar.

The Indian team lost their first test against New Zealand in Bengaluru October 20 marking the first time in 36 years when they were beaten by New Zealand at home.

The Indian team struggled in the first innings when the entire squad was sent back to the pavilion at a total of 46 runs by the fierce bowling attack from the Kiwis.

This marked the third-lowest test total for India, and lowest on its soil. After New Zealand registered a massive lead of 356 runs after the 1st innings, team India struck back with bat in the 2nd innings and posted a score of 462 on the board with Sarfaraz Khan scoring 150 runs and Rishabh Pant scoring 99.