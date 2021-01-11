Bhubaneswar: Well at the moment she is resting and believe it or not gobbling up whatever she can. A pregnant Anushka Sharma has realised that her craving for food has increased manifold. With husband Virat Kohli constantly pampering her, Anushka Sharma is eating whatever she wants.

Well in her list there are a variety of items ranging from panipuri, pizza, Sindhi food and what not. Anushka is constantly updating her fans through her posts on various social media posts about her eating habits. And her fans are loving it. Her witty captions are also adding to the curiosity of the fans.

Sunday afternoon, Anushka had a Sindhi lunch. However, it was not arranged by Kohli, the lovely platter was made by one of her friends and Anushka has thanked him for the delightful menu. Kohli is also keeping a close and attentive watch on Anushka. The moment she wants to eat something, Kohli is quickly arranging it. The Indian captain is on a paternity leave and has come back from Australia after playing the first Test.

Anushka has also said that she currently is favouring and enjoying spicy food. The couple is expecting the birth of their child this month only. However, the date hasn’t been confirmed.