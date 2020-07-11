Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her Vogue photoshoot, leaving her cricketer husband Virat Kohli impressed.

Her caption read, “The cool breeze, the steady waves, some sand on my skin, the sun on back and salty hair. It was a good day.”

The gorgeous actress is wearing a blue crop top. Anushka’s second picture, apparently shot at a beach, was captioned, “For shore!”

Virat was the first one to put a comment on the picture. In the comments section, Virat left a heart and fire emoji, as well as a heart eye emoji, while Bhumi Pednekar and Mouni also reacted with fire emojis. Virat’s comment on the second photo was simply a string of heart eye emojis. Other actors who left comments including Rakul Preet Singh and Sanya Malhotra.

Anushka had first teased her Vogue cover July 1, implying that she’d shot for it “many, many moons ago.” While the actor hasn’t been seen in a film in close to two years, she has been keeping busy through her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, which she runs with brother Karnesh Ssharma.

The duo delivered the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok earlier this year, and followed it up with the well-received Netflix supernatural drama Bulbbul. About her sabbatic from acting, the actor had told Grazia in an interview, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”